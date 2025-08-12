Rohit Sharma gears up for India comeback amid speculations of ODI retirement; hits gym in Mumbai after long vacation

Amid speculations of ODI retirement, India captain Rohit Sharma has hit the gym in Mumbai in preparation for the white-ball away series against Australia in October. Following the commencement of Indian Premier League (IPL), where his team Mumbai Indians were ousted in the knockouts, Rohit took a long vacation with his family.

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Rohit took a brief break from cricket and headed out to Abu Dhabi and Switzerland before landing in the United Kingdom. He was even spotted cheering for the Indian team on Day 3 of the fifth Test at The Oval. Upon returning home, Rohit straightaway hit the gym with his longtime friend and Abhishek Nayar.

In an Instagram story, Rohit shared a picture with Nayar, who also happened to be former India assistant coach. While Rohit called it a day in T20Is in 2024, the 38-year-old he bid adieu to the longest format just before the England tour in June. The last time Rohit played for India was during the ICC Champions Trophy in February and March.

Meanwhile, a recent report on Dainik Jagran on Rohit's ODI future has left the whole Indian cricketing community in shock. Based on that report, it is said that the ODI series against Australia could be Rohit and Virat Kohli's last in 50-over cricket. If the Indian duo wants to be available for selection for the 2027 World Cup, they need to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy - BCCI's premier domestic ODI competition, later this year to stay in shape.

