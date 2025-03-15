Rohit Sharma gets Ajit Agarkar-led committee’s backing for England Tests in June despite below-par BGT show: Report

India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph proved to be Rohit Sharma's life-saver for the upcoming Test series against England after the Indian captain's below-par BGT show.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Mar 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Rohit Sharma scored just 31 runs in three Tests against Australia in the BGT 2024-25. (ANI)

Despite a below-par Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia, Rohit Sharma is set to remain as the captain of the Indian team when they travel to England for a five-match Test series in June later this year. The Test series against England will be India's first in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Having scored just 91 runs in three Tests against New Zealand at home last year, Rohit Sharma was expected to turn the tables in Australia in the five-Test rubber. But the Indian captain missed the series opener in Perth due to the birth of his second child. India had won the game.

The right-hander returned played the next three games for just 31 runs in five innings before standing down from the fifth and final Sydney Test, raising speculations about his red-ball career.

However, India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph in Dubai put things in order for Rohit Sharma. According to a The Indian Express report, Rohit Sharma has got the backing of the BCCI selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar to lead the national team in another major tour.

“He has shown what he can do. Every stakeholder feels that he is the right candidate to lead the Indian side for the tour of England. Rohit too has expressed his eagerness to keep playing red-ball cricket,” a source was quoted as saying to the newspaper.

India's tour of England 2025 full schedule

MatchVenueDate
1st TestHeadingley, LeedsJune 20-24
2nd TestEdgbaston, BirminghamJuly 2-6
3rd TestLord's, LondonJuly 10-14
4th TestOld Trafford, ManchesterJuly 23-27
5th TestKennington Oval, LondonJuly 31-August 4

Rohit Sharma quashes retirement rumours

Speculations were rife that the Indian captain might call it a day after the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. However, Rohit Sharma shut down all rumours in the post-match press conference on March 9, stating he is going nowhere.

“Right now, I’m playing really well, and I’m enjoying everything I’m doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice. I can’t really say 2027, because it’s too far, but I’m keeping all my options open,” he had told to ICC.

“It’s something that really makes me happy. There are a lot of things involved, there’s so much pride, and the way this team is playing, I don’t want to leave this team. The way we are playing at this point in time, there is so much joy, so much fun to play with all of them,” he added.

First Published:15 Mar 2025, 10:03 AM IST
