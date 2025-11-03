Rohit Sharma gets emotional after Harmanpreet Kaur's India lift maiden Women's World Cup; Virat Kohli can't stay calm

Rohit Sharma couldn't hold his emotion as the Indian women scripted history at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lifted their maiden ICC Women's World Cup, beating South Africa in the final. Rohit was among the few former men's cricketers who were present at the venue to cheer for the Indian women's team.

Soon after Harmanpreet Kaur took the winning catch, the camera panned towards the VIP enclosure where with beaming with pride, the video of which went viral. Notably, Rohit was the Indian captain when the men's team lost to Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Defending 299 runs, at one time it looked like South Africa would run away with the title. But Shafali Verma's two wickets turned the tide in India's favour. At the end, Deepti Sharma finished with five wickets as the the Women in Blue won the game by 52 runs.

Virat Kohli can't stay calm after India's win Not just Rohit, another former Indian captain Virat Kohli too couldn't keep calm. Taking to Instagram, Kohli shared a photo of the winning moment, with a caption that read, “The girls have created history and I couldn’t be more proud as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally. They deserve all the applause and a big congratulations to Harman and the whole team for achieving this historic feat.

“Also congratulations to the whole squad and the management for the work behind the scenes. Well done india. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. This will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport in our country. Jai hind,” Kohli further added in his post.

Why this win is special for Indian cricket? Having finished runners-up in 2005 and 2017, India needed to win this World Cup. A lot has changed in Indian cricket after 2017, and things will certainly change for better after today. For young women cricketers in the country, India's victory will serve as an inspiration for years to come.