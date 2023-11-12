comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Rohit Sharma gets first wicket in ODIs after eleven years against Netherlands in World Cup | Watch
Rohit Sharma gets first wicket in ODIs after eleven years against Netherlands in World Cup | Watch

 Livemint

Rohit Sharma last picked an ODI wicket in 2012 and this was only his 10th career wicket

India's captain Rohit Sharma bowls during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands in Bengaluru (AP)Premium
India's captain Rohit Sharma bowls during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands in Bengaluru (AP)

Rohit Sharma made an impact with the ball when he claimed his first one-day international wicket in eleven years during the World Cup match against the Netherlands at Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma last picked an ODI wicket in 2012 and this was only his 10th career wicket.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma dismissed Teja Nidamanuru with his off-spin to get a ODI wicket after eleven long years.Rohit Sharma comes to bowl in the 48th over and Nidamanuru hits the Indian skipper for a maximum. He completes his half-century with that shot as the Netherlands reach 250/9 in 47.5 overs.

Rohit Sharma gets rid of him in the next ball as Netherlands are all out for 250 in 47.5 overs

Watch Video by Clicking Here: Rohit Sharma Takes a Wicket

 

After India's stellar performance in the first inning, the 'Men in Blue' bowling was successful in defending the 411-run target. Meanwhile, the 'Men in Blue' saw a change in their bowling attack as Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma took charge in the second inning.

In reply, the Netherlands, gave a better display against fancied Indian attack compared to some of the earlier opposition teams, as they were bowled out for 250 in 47.5 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja all chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

Following the 160-run win in Bengaluru, India registered its longest winning streak in World Cup history after staying unbeaten in 9 consecutive matches. Outdoing their 8-match winning streak in the 2003 World Cup.

The hosts produced a solid batting display to post a mammoth 410 for four with Iyer (128 not out off 94 balls) slamming a career-best ODI ton, while KL Rahul (102 off 64 balls) hit the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian. The duo added 208 runs off 128 balls.

Rohit Sharma (61), Virat Kohli (51) and Shubman Gill (51) also scored sizzling fifties after India opted to bat.





Brief Scores:

*With inputs from agencies

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 10:29 PM IST
