Rohit Sharma gets Michael Clarke’s back; ex-AUS captain says ’you’ll see the best’ amidst MI star’s poor for IPL form

Rohit Sharma might be going through a tough phase with the bat, but former Australian captain Michael Clarke felt the Mumbai Indians batter is just one knock away from returning to form. Following his decent show for India in the Champions Trophy 2025, the former skipper has managed just 38 runs in four innings in IPL 2025 so far.

The right-hander has been facing widespread criticism for not living up to the expectations with with just one fifty in his last 12 IPL innings. Michael Clarke, who has played six matches for now-defunct Pune Warriors India, opined that Rohit Sharma will soon get momentum.

"I think Rohit's an absolute superstar. It's just a matter of time before he makes (a) hundred. I think it's going to take one decent innings. It might be a 40, it might be a 60. He'll get momentum and then, you know, you'll see the best of Rohit Sharma. I wouldn't be too concerned about his form,” Clarke told PTI.

Reminding the phrase class is permanent, Michael Clarke said Rohit Sharma is allowed to miss out on a couple of games, considering the Indian's greatness over the years.

"He'll get momentum and then, you know, you'll see the best of Rohit Sharma. I wouldn't be too concerned about his form. We all have high expectations of the great players because they've been so successful over a long period of time that, yeah, you're allowed to miss out on a couple of games. But class is permanent," he added.

What's next for Rohit Sharma? Rohit Sharma is currently in Delhi and will be seen during Mumbai Indians' next match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. So far, Mumbai Indians have won just one game out of five matches. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2025 with four wins in four matches.