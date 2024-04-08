Rohit Sharma gets requests to hit fewer 6s when the bowler's girlfriend is in the stands; here’s his real dilemma
Kapil Sharma asks Team India skipper Rohit Sharma how he reacts when a bowler pleads with him to hit fewer 6s as his girlfriend is in the stands. This is the Team India captain's wonderful response.
Netflix released a new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on April 7. The second episode featured Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as guests.
