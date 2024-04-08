Kapil Sharma asks Team India skipper Rohit Sharma how he reacts when a bowler pleads with him to hit fewer 6s as his girlfriend is in the stands. This is the Team India captain's wonderful response.

Netflix released a new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on April 7. The second episode featured Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as guests.

On the show, Kapil Sharma asked Rohit if bowlers ever ask him to hit fewer 6s off their bowling when their girlfriends are in the stands. The Team India captain confirms that such requests do come on his way. However, he says he faces another issue in such scenarios.

"You have your girlfriend in the stands. But, my wife has come to watch me play. That poor woman keeps her fingers crossed throughout the match. She's more important to me," Rohit said.

The focus shifts to Rohit’s wife Ritika, who also happens to be his manager. Kapil asks her if it’s more difficult to handle him as a cricketer or as a husband. She takes a brief pause and says, “Husband." She says teammates like Shreyas Iyer, who also features in the Netflix show, “manage" Rohit as their captain.

Also Read: How much Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's hairdresser charge for a hair cut? Read here “She can’t come to the cricket field. She can’t even come to the dressing room. But, I have to enter the house. She is the captain over there," Rohit says with a laugh.

In the ongoing IPL season, Rohit plays for Mumbai Indians while Shreyas Iyer is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit on World Cup loss The show also dwelt on the 2023 ODI World Cup final--something that had made Rohit uneasy in the past. India had won 10 games in a row and made it to the final on November 19. Playing at home and riding on a great form, the Men in Blue, however, ended up losing the final match, which was a big disappointment for fans.

“I thought people would be quite upset, people will be disappointed. But, wherever I went after the World Cup final, people appreciated the way we played in the tournament. And, they enjoyed watching us play even though the final outcome was not what we expected," Rohit said.

