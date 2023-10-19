Rohit Sharma is facing scrutiny for high-speed driving upon receiving three traffic challans for speeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Rohit Sharma has come under scrutiny for his high-speed driving. The captain of India's national cricket team received three traffic challans for speeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Pune Times Mirror reported while citing sources in the traffic department. LiveMint could not independently verify the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The star cricketer was clocked at speeds exceeding 200 km/h, with the needle even touching 215 km/h, the publication reported while citing traffic department insiders. The incident has led to questions about Sharma's safety, especially since he's participating in the World Cup. Concerned insiders suggest that Sharma, one of India’s most beloved sports icons, should have been using the team bus, escorted by police, rather than taking to the wheel himself at such high speeds.

Sharma's high-speed vehicle is a Lamborghini, its number plate mirroring his highest one-day cricket score, the publication added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens crack jokes Users on social media have started cracking jokes about it. One user on X (formerly Twitter) has said that it's OK as long as Rohit Sharma, while overspeeding at 200 KMPH, scores a double-hundred today.

“Who else could have handled 200 better," wrote one user. “His favourite vada pav shop is closing soon. He has to rush," one user wrote on Reddit.

Not everyone is impressed though. “What kind of a stupidity is this..Even after #RishabhPant accident these people have learnt nothing," came from another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Why even take risk going at 200km speed and especially when there is a worldcup going on, even 1small injury will screw everything..pant is still recovering…" wrote another.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma played Pakistani bowlers 'like PlayStation': Hardik Pandya India to face Bangladesh in Pune India are going to take on Bangladesh in their fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

If the Men in Blue go on to win Thursday's clash, India will clinch their 32 wins against Bangladesh in the 50-over format. On the other hand, Bangladesh might win their ninth victory against the Men in Blue if they win against Rohit Sharma's side in Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last time, India faced Bangladesh was in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023. In which, the Men in Blue lost the game by six runs.

In the Super Fours match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh, star India players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya were out of the first eleven.

Praise for Suryakumar Yadav Ahead of the match, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav and said that he is a 360 player. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Surya is a champion; he is a match-winner and he's shown you. The last innings that he played, the way he toils - he is a 360 player that we have been talking about. He is a difficult batsman to bowl, especially - anywhere," ANI quoted Paras Mhambrey as saying at the pre-match press conference.

Read the original report by Pune Mirror HERE.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!