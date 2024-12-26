Rohit Sharma gave a mouthful to Yashasvi Jaiswal after the latter jumped prematurely while fielding at the forward short leg on Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday against hosts Australia.

The incident took place when Ravindra Jadeja was bowling to Steve Smith after Tea. Smith played a defensive shot against Jadeja, prompting Jaiswal to make a short jump. Looking visibly annoyed, Rohit yelled at Jaiswal, “Arre Jaisu, gully cricket khel raha hai kya?” which was caught on stump mic leaving the commentators burst into laughter.

The Indian captain further instructed Jaiswal, “Niche baith ke rah, jab tak ball khelega nahi, uthne ka nahi.”

Rohit's aggressive approach reflected the high stakes of the game with every player to strive under pressure. Meanwhile, Australia managed 311/7 at Day 1 stumps with their top four, all scoring half-centuries.

Australia reach 311/6 at stumps on Day 1 Opting to bat first, debutant Sam Konstas (60) and Usman Khawaja (57) laid the foundation with a 89-run stand for the opening wicket. After the openers departed, it was Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne who steered the Australian innings with a 83-run stand for the third wicket.

However, Labuschagne's innings was cut short after the drink break in the third session as the right-hander hit straight to Virat Kohli off Washington Sundar for 72.

Labuschagne's dismissal did change things for India as the visitors turned the tables with three quick wickets for just nine runs. At stumps, Smith was batting at 68 not out with fellow skipper Pat Cummins (8 not out) in company.