Shubman Gill revealed that he was told to not hesitate and be open with his inputs on the field whenever he feels like. The stylish right-hander, who is being touted as India's next white-ball captain, has been appointed as the vice-captain of the side for the ongoing ODI series against England and also the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Post his struggles in Australia with the red ball, Shubman Gill roared back to form with a fluent 87 off 96 balls to guide India to a comfortable four-wicket win over England in the first ODI in Nagpur on Thursday.

With age not in Rohit Sharma's side, the 25-year-old Shubman Gill is believed to be prepared to be India's next white-ball captain. Asked about his role after being elevated to India's vice-captain, Shubman Gill revealed his plans on the field and how he wants to operate.

“On the field I want to know what the thinking is and what Rohit bhai thinks and give my inputs. He tells me if you want to tell me anything in the match, do not hesitate,” Shubman Gill told broadcasters post-match.

Shubman Gill roars back to form Meanwhile, Shubman Gill orchestrated India's chase with grace, while debutant Harshit Rana dazzled with the ball in the series opener. Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (59), and Axar Patel (52) rose to the occasion, guiding India to a commanding chase after Rana (3/53) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared six wickets between them, dismantling England for a below-par 248.

Chasing a below 250 score, Shubman Gill anchored the innings, forging key partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (94 runs for 3rd wicket) and Axar Patel (108 runs for 4th) that became the backbone of India’s chase.