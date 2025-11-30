Rohit Sharma goes 'Ben Stokes' after Virat Kohli's century: Social media wonders if it's for Gautam Gambhir or Agarkar

After Virat Kohli’s century in the 1st ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma looked ecstatic. During the flow of the moment, the former India captain went into the ‘Ben Stokes’ mode.

The clip has gone viral. Many social media users are speculating that the cuss words were for Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar.

“Gambhir ko hi gaali de raha hai ye (He’s abusing Gambhir for sure),” commented one of them.

“Agarkar ko bhi,” added another.

“Gambhir ka downfall enjoy kar rahe hai (He’s enjoying Gambhir’s downfall),” posted another.

“Dushman ek ho to dosti ho jati hai (People with a common enemy become friends),” came from another.

Another user speculated that Rohit Sharma “said those beautiful words for Gautam Gambhir”.

“The clap was for Virat Kohli. The words coming out of his mouth were for Gautam Gambhir,” guessed another user.

One user wrote, “Now its Roko vs Agarkar and GG. It’s clear. No fan wars between Rohit and Kohli fans. Our aim is the same.”

While there is speculation about Rohit going for Gambhir or Agarkar, one might argue that he was upset with the cameraman. He might not have liked being shown on camera instead of Kohli, who scored the century.

Is there tension between Ro-Ko and Gambhir, Agarkar? There are speculations that Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar are pushing for new talents rather than depending on senior players. Fans speculate that they are behind the sudden retirement from Tests by both Rohit and Kohli.

Rohit Sharma’s unceremonious exit from the captain role sparked further debates. Many fans believe it was Gambhit and Agarkar who took the call.

India earlier had a tough Test run against South Africa at home. The visitors whitewashed India in a historic win.

The poor performance revived claims that a coach-selector push was underway to phase seniors out. The BCCI has reportedly called a meeting in Ahmedabad to decide Rohit-Virat’s future in Indian cricket.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma goes past Pakistan's Shahid Afridi for new ODI world record

Many believe that Rohit-Virat’s emphatic performance in the 1st ODI was a suitable answer to the perceived ‘disrespect’.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in 1st ODI Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli powered India to a huge total in the 1st ODI at Ranchi with a superb 2nd-wicket stand. Rohit smashed 57 off 51 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. He overtook Shahid Afridi to claim the record for most ODI sixes.

Kohli was the star of the day with a brilliant 120 off 135 balls, hitting 11 fours and 7 sixes. He went into ‘beast mode’ to record his 52nd ODI hundred.