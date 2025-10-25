Subscribe

Rohit Sharma goes past Virat Kohli for huge ODI milestone in Australia with 50th international hundred - Details inside

Rohit Sharma went Virat Kohli for most ODI hundreds on Australia soil with his sixth ton Down Under. On the other hand, Kohli also surpassed Kumar Sangakkara for most runs in ODIs, only to be behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Koushik Paul
Updated25 Oct 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Rohit Sharma registered his 33rd ODI hundred against Australia in the third ODI against Australia.
Rohit Sharma registered his 33rd ODI hundred against Australia in the third ODI against Australia. (AFP)

Rohit Sharma went past teammate Virat Kohli for most hundreds by a visiting batter on Australian soil on Saturday during the third and final game of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Returning to the national fold after more than seven months, Rohit scored a fifty in the second ODI in Adelaide. He reached his three figures for the 33rd time in ODIs with a single off Adam Zampa in the 33rd over.

With this hundred, Rohit now has six centuries on Australia soil, going past Kohli and Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara's record of five tons each. This was also Rohit's 50th international hundred for India. He has scored five in T20Is and 12 in Tests, having retired from both the formats.

In addition, Rohit also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds against a single opponent. Both Rohit and Tendulkar have nine ODI hundreds against Australia. Kohli also has 10 and nine hundreds against Sri Lanka and West Indies respectively.

Vintage Rohit-Kohli seals India's SCG win

Meanwhile, the Indian team rode on an unbeaten 168-run stand between Rohit and Kohli to chase down Australia's total of 236 in 38.3 overs with nine wickets to spare. Shubman Gill was the only Indian batter to be dismissed. After Harshit Rana came up wuth 4/39 to restrict Australia below 250, Rohit hit an unbeaten 121 to make it a one-sided contest.

Rohit shared a vital 69-run partnerships with Shubman Gill (24) for the opening wicket before joining forces with Kohli (74 not out off 81 balls) for another unbroken partnership. With this partnership, Rohit-Kohli also equalled the pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly for most 150-plus partnerships in ODIs. Both the pairs have 12 each.

Virat Kohli scales new heights

With his 74 not out, Kohli also went past Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara for most runs in ODI cricket. Starting the series with just 54 runs needed to go to the second place in all-time list, Kohli was dismissed for ducks in the first two games.

However, he turned back the clock at Sydney Cricket Ground and reached his milestone with a single of Cooper Connolly in the 32nd over. Kohli now has 14255 runs, only second to idol and legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has 18,426 runs to his name.

Virat Kohli moves to second spot for most runs in ODIs.
Most runs in ODI internationals

PlayerTeamRuns
Sachin TendulkarIndia18,426
Virat KohliIndia14,255
Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka14,234
Ricky PontingAustralia13,704
Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka13,430
Mahela JayawardenaSri Lanka12,650
 
 
Cricket
