Rohit Sharma greets and hugs Team India players ahead of IND vs PAK in 2026 T20 World Cup in Colombo

Former India captain Rohit Sharma was seen greeting and hugging the Indian players ahead of their marquee 2026 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. India and Pakistan are currently locking horns in their third group stage match of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma is representing as an ICC Ambassador for the 2026 T20 World Cup. He was appointed so in November 2025, and by doing so, he became the first active Indian cricketer to don the role.

The Mumbai cricketer has retired from T20Is and Tests, but continues to play for India in ODIs. It was under Rohit Sharma's captaincy that India won the 2024 T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa in the final in Barbados.

Rohit, along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, announced their retirements from T20Is soon after the final.

Coming back to Sunday's match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. India lost the returning Abhishek Sharma for a duck, and Tilak Varma joined Ishan Kishan in the middle. At the time of writing this report, the Men in Blue were 52/1 from six overs. Ishan Kishan was batting on 42 whereas Tilak Varma was not out on 10.

Abhishek Sharma had missed the match against Namibia due to illness, and Sanju Samson had taken his place. Abhishek has now replaced Samson in the playing XI once again.