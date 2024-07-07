'Growth as a player... desire to improve': Rahul Dravid on working with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Rahul Dravid praised Rohit Sharma's development from a young player to a successful captain after winning the ICC trophy. He also talked about his experience of seeing Rohit grow from a young boy to a leader.
Rohit Sharma's stature, both as a player and as a captain, has improved significantly after he led the Men in Blue to the first ICC trophy in 13 years by defeating South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit's efforts for a sustained period of time have also drawn appreciation from outgoing India coach Rahul Dravid, who said that he really enjoyed working with the hitman and seeing his growth from a young boy to a leader.