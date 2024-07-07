Active Stocks
'Growth as a player... desire to improve': Rahul Dravid on working with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Rahul Dravid praised Rohit Sharma's development from a young player to a successful captain after winning the ICC trophy. He also talked about his experience of seeing Rohit grow from a young boy to a leader.

Mumbai, Jul 05 (ANI): India's Cricket Team Head Coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma during the celebrations of Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory parade, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI-X)

Rohit Sharma's stature, both as a player and as a captain, has improved significantly after he led the Men in Blue to the first ICC trophy in 13 years by defeating South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit's efforts for a sustained period of time have also drawn appreciation from outgoing India coach Rahul Dravid, who said that he really enjoyed working with the hitman and seeing his growth from a young boy to a leader.

In a video posted on BCCI on X (formerly Twitter), Dravid said, “I have really enjoyed working with Rohit. He is someone I knew as a young boy. Just to see him grow as a person, grow as a leader in Indian cricket. He is someone who is able to contribute to the team in the last 10-12 years, both as a player and now as a leader. It has been a real tribute to him and the effort he has put in the time he has put in. I really enjoy getting to know him as a person as well,"

Meanwhile, Dravid also talked about the captaincy of Virat Kohli, stating that he only had the chance to work with veteran player in a couple of series. Dravid also noted that Virat's desire to improve and get better is very fascinating to watch.

He said, "I only had a chance to work with him in a couple of series, in a couple of Test matches when he was the captain. I am getting to know him as well. His desire to improve, his desire to get better is fascinating to watch,"

The Men in Blue secured a victory in the closely contested final of the T20 World Cup earlier this month thanks to an overall team performance. In the run-up to the tournament, skipper Rohit Sharma repeatedly said that individual records don't matter and that the only thing that was important was to get the World Cup trophy back home.

After the tournament, however, Rohi, Virat and Ravindra Jadeja decided to step away from the longer format of the game. Rohit did say that he would continue to keep playing T20 format in the IPL.

 

Published: 07 Jul 2024, 07:44 AM IST
