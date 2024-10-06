Rohit Sharma hails Rishabh Pant’s clever move that helped India win T20 World Cup: Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show

During Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, Rohit Sharma discussed Rishabh Pant's ‘clever move’ as a key factor in India's T20 World Cup 2024 win, disrupting South Africa's momentum. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Oct 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Rohit Sharma hails Rishabh Pant’s clever move that helped India win T20 World Cup: Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show
Rohit Sharma hails Rishabh Pant’s clever move that helped India win T20 World Cup: Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show(Screengrab from YouTube/ Netflix India)

Rohit Sharma, for the first time in three months, shared how Rishabh Pant’s clever move during the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa on June 29 helped India secure victory.

On Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, Rohit explained how Pant’s "knee injury" disrupted South Africa’s momentum in the match.

Except for Rohit Sharma, other members of the World Cup-winning Indian team were also present on the Netflix show. Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel were there.

Then, there was the hero of the final, Surykumar Yadav, whose outstanding catch at the long-off sealed the deal for the Men in Blue.

Rohit recalled the situation when South Africa needed just 30 runs from 30 balls, with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller comfortably placed at the crease.

While Rohit was setting the field and talking to bowler Hardik Pandya, he noticed Pant lying on the ground, with the team physio attending the wicket-keeper.

Rohit believed that the brief game delay caused by Pant’s injury broke South Africa’s rhythm, giving India a much-needed advantage. He acknowledged Pant’s cleverness. Rohit remarked that the game was fast-paced, and slowing it down helped disrupt the batters' flow.

“I am not saying it's the only reason we won. But, it was one of the reasons for our win. Pant Sahab used his intelligence to make things work out in our favour,” he said.

Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri also praised Rishabh Pant during his commentary of the World Cup final.

Sledging by India

Following the break, Hardik Pandya dismissed Klaasen, and Rohit allowed his teammates to sledge the South African batters to maintain pressure. Rohit revealed that he was willing to risk fines to ensure victory.

He mentioned that after Klaasen’s wicket, the team decided to sledge the opponents, which was crucial in keeping them distracted.

“I told boys to say whatever they want to (to South African batters). We’ll handle the match officials later on. We had to win the trophy at any cost,” he said.

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRohit Sharma hails Rishabh Pant’s clever move that helped India win T20 World Cup: Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show

