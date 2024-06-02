Rohit Sharma-Hardik Pandya ‘situation’: How to handle ‘ghost of IPL 2024’? Check Irfan Pathan’s advice for Rahul Dravid
India started the T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma's leadership amid talks of an alleged ego clash with Hardik Pandya. Irfan Pathan has spoken about the unspoken leadership dynamics and has a word of advice for Rahul Dravid.
India started their T20 World Cup campaign under Rohit Sharma's leadership. On June 1, the Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh by 60 runs in a warm-up match. However, the “ghost of IPL 2024" seems to be chasing Indian fans, as there are still talks about the alleged ego clash between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.