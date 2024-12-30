Rohit Sharma doesn't seemed to have rectified his mistakes as the Indian captain's poor run with the bat continued in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) with yet another single digit score in Melbourne in the fourth Test against Australia. The 37-year-old, who scored three in the first innings, played 40 balls for his nine in the second, to write an embarrassing record.

At the end of his flop show in Melbourne, Rohit's average stood at just 6.20, which is the lowest-ever by a touring captain (at least five innings) in Australia in a Test series. The record was previously held by legendary West Indian bowler Courtney Walsh, who recorded 7.75 during their tour of Australia in 1996-97.

With India chasing 340 runs on the final day to go 2-1 up in the series, Rohit looked to have settled in alongside fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The right hander played the waiting game with occasional singles. However, his 40-ball vigil came to an end when he tried to drive Pat Cummins and got a thick edge to Mitchell Marsh at slips.

Rohit's lean patch in Tests with the bat started in September. He managed just 42 runs in four innings against Bangladesh at home before scoring 91 runs across six innings against New Zealand.

Also Read | End of the road of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Ravi Shastri delivers verdict

Having missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child, Rohit returned in Adelaide in the second Test. Although he did try a new position in the second and third Tests by batting at No.6, the picture remained the same. In his last 15 innings in Tests, Rohit averaged 10.93.

Mark Waugh's blunt remark on Rohit Sharma Meanwhile Rohit's poor form has called for criticism from former former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh. Waugh, who is currently commentating in the game, opined that had he been a selector, he would have asked Rohit to hang up his boots in red-ball cricket.