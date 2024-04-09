‘Rohit Sharma ke liye loyalty nahi…’: Young MI fan destroys Hardik Pandya in unstoppable rant, video breaks internet
IPL 2024: While speaking with a reporter, the young MI fan said that people have no loyalty for a captain who brought home five IPL trophies and Hardik Pandya is not the right player to lead the team
Rohit Sharma is loved enormously by the Mumbai Indians fans and the same was visible in their angry reaction after the franchise replaced him with Hardik Pandya as the MI skipper. While the new MI captain sits on the hot seat, a video of a young fan is doing rounds on social media where he can been seen criticizing Hardik Pandya on technical aspects of cricket and even went to the point of saying that the Mumbai Indians should release Pandya in the next IPL auctions and bring back Rohit Sharma in the lead role.