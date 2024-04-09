Active Stocks
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'Rohit Sharma ke liye loyalty nahi…': Young MI fan destroys Hardik Pandya in unstoppable rant, video breaks internet
‘Rohit Sharma ke liye loyalty nahi…’: Young MI fan destroys Hardik Pandya in unstoppable rant, video breaks internet

Written By Devesh Kumar

IPL 2024: While speaking with a reporter, the young MI fan said that people have no loyalty for a captain who brought home five IPL trophies and Hardik Pandya is not the right player to lead the team

Video of a young fan is doing rounds on social media where he can been seen criticizing Hardik Pandya on technical aspects of cricket (X)Premium
Video of a young fan is doing rounds on social media where he can been seen criticizing Hardik Pandya on technical aspects of cricket (X)

Rohit Sharma is loved enormously by the Mumbai Indians fans and the same was visible in their angry reaction after the franchise replaced him with Hardik Pandya as the MI skipper. While the new MI captain sits on the hot seat, a video of a young fan is doing rounds on social media where he can been seen criticizing Hardik Pandya on technical aspects of cricket and even went to the point of saying that the Mumbai Indians should release Pandya in the next IPL auctions and bring back Rohit Sharma in the lead role.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH 2024 IPL Live Score

While speaking with a reporter, the young MI fan said that people have no loyalty for a captain who brought home five IPL trophies and Hardik Pandya is not the right player to lead the team. “Mujhe lagta hai Hardik Pandya to captaincy se nikal dena chahiye….jo captain apko 5 trophies jita ke laya, uske liye thoda bhi loyalty nahi hai" (I think Hardik Pandya should be removed from the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians and one should have loyalty for a skipper (Rohit Sharma) who led the franchise to five IPL trophies.

'Hardik Pandya is poor captain'

The kid said that Hardik Pandya is a poor captain. “Phela over khud le leta hai, Coetzee ko de deta hai, bhai Bumrah ko de dena, vo wicket leta hai" (Hardik Pandya deliveres the first over himself or give it to Gerald Coetzee rather he should start with Jasprit Bumrah, who knows how to clinch wickets.)

"Hardik Pandya ka strike rate bhi bhot kum hai, aj vo Romario Shepherd ka last over hi hume bachaya or apne bowler bhot ache the, acha hua Hardik ko bowling nahi mila, nahi to match khatam tha 14th over mai," (Hardik Pandya's strike rate is poor and today it was Romario Shepherd who led us to victory and the bowlers did well, it is good that Hardik Pandya didn't come to bowl or the match would have been over in the 14th over).

The video is breaking the internet with cricket fans loving the rant of the kid and some also praising him for his awareness of the technical aspects of the game. The kid continued his criticism of Hardik Pandya and concluded with a suggestion for Mumbai Indians that Hardik Pandya should be released in the next IPL auctions while Rohit Sharma should be reappointed as the captain.

 

Published: 09 Apr 2024, 05:08 PM IST
