IPL 2024 is becoming worse for Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians faced their third consecutive defeat under his leadership against Rajasthan Royals. The back-to-back losses have increased the intensity of his criticism on social media with fans demanding the reinstation of Rohit Sharma as the skipper of Mumbai Indians. Amid all the noise, Team India's former pacer S Sreesanth backed Rohit Sharma and he can still lead Mumbai Indians.

Speaking on Hardik Pandya's criticism for replacing Rohit Sharma, S Sreesanth gave an example of how Sachin Tendulkar played under MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will likely play more freely under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. "We have seen the god of cricket, the great Sachin Tendulkar play under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). We won the World Cup too. A lot of stories are being told about Rohit Sharma playing under new captain Hardik Pandya but Rohit would love to play freely," Sreesanth told The Times of India.

Elaborating on his point, S Sreesanth said that the former Mumbai Indians skippers will have fewer things to worry and he can take time with his game on the crease. S Sreesanth said that Rohit Sharma may look to win the Orange Cap this season and will also play well in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

“As far as I know Rohit, he would look to bat freely, without any captaincy burden, and may take the Orange Cap too. He is going to have a great season. He has led Mumbai Indians from the front but I am sure Rohit is going to lead Mumbai Indians from the back," Sreesanth added.

MI vs DC on April 7

Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians next in the match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The MI faced a massive loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at their home on Monday and will look to bounce back from the same to secure their first win in the season.

The good news for DC is that Rishabh Pant is back in his explosive avatar, but the team is far from comfort in IPL 2024 as they managed to win just 1 out of the four games they played this season. MI is placed at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table, while DC is just one rank above it.

