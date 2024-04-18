Rohit Sharma's major analysis on IPL's 'Impact Player' rule: ‘Will hold development of…’
Rohit Sharma was speaking at Adam Gilchrist's YouTube show ‘Club Prairie Fire’ and explained how IPL's Impact Player rule can be costly for all rounders
Rohit Sharma is one of the few players who has been playing Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008. The former Mumbai Indians captain has seen the cash-rich tournament evolve with time and how things changed in various seasons of IPL. In the 2023 season of IPL, an ‘Impact Player’ rule was introduced, which allowed the substitution of players during the game. Rohit Sharma is not very enthusiastic about that change as he believes that the IPL ‘Impact Rule’ holds back the development of all-rounders in the game.