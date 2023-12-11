With the Indian squad all set to clash with South Africa for the upcoming test series from 26 December at Centurion, questions were raised on skipper Rohit Sharma's fitness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Sharma's fitness was questioned by critics, and they doubted his athleticism and physical prowess.

However, according to Ankit Kaliyar, the strength and conditioning coach of the Indian cricket team, Rohit is as fit as Virat Kohli.

"Rohit Sharma is a fit player. He has good fitness. He looks a bit bulky but he always passes the Yo-Yo test. He is as fit as Virat Kohli. He looks like he is bulky but we have seen him on the field. His agility and mobility are amazing. He is among the fittest cricketers," Kaliyar told the Times of India.

Speaking on Kohli being dubbed the 'fittest athlete in the world', Kaliyar said that Kohli whether playing or not, follows or takes care of his nutrition, training, supplementation, and conditioning part well.

"Virat Kohli is the fittest player in the Indian team and the world. The reason behind that is that he's following a strict schedule. Whether he's playing or not, he follows or takes care of his nutrition, training, supplementation, and conditioning part well. He is very religious about his regime and routine. He's the fittest athlete in India and throughout the world," added Kaliyar.

"Virat is a leading example when it comes to fitness. He has created a culture of fitness in the team. When your top player is so fit, then you become an example for others. He injects confidence in others. When he was the captain, he ensured everyone remained fit. Fitness was his top parameter in the team. He has created that culture and discipline in the team. That atmosphere was created by Virat bhai and it's a commendable thing. He is the reason why all the Indian players are so fit."

India's Tour Of South Africa 2023: In this South Africa tour, India is scheduled to play 3 T20 internationals, 3 ODIs, and two Test matches.

Ind vs SA Tests:

1st Test – December 26-30, 2023, Centurion

2nd Test – January 3-7, 2024, Cape Town

Ind vs SA Squads: India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

