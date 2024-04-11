Hardik Pandya faced considerable backlash after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians. The criticism became shriller after the Mumbai Indians lost three consecutive matches in the IPL 2024. Ahead of the crucial MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu backed Hardik Pandya and called him the “future of the Indian cricket team."

"Hardik Pandya is the future. Rohit is now around 36-37. He has a couple more years left. He is a superb captain and a wonderful player. If you ask me, he is poetry in motion. Whenever I see him, it looks like time stops. But, you have to look forward and prepare the ground for someone to take over," Navjot Singh Sidhu told India Today.

Terming Hardik Pandya as a natural choice to succeed Rohit Sharma as the captain of Team India, Navjot Singh Sidhu mentioned Pandya's experience in leading the Indian T20 team for almost a year when Sharma was away, adding that's why he became the vice-captain in ODI.

“I am not advocating Hardik Pandya for Test match captaincy. But, he is your vice-captain. He has captained India in T20Is for close to a year when Rohit was not there. Hardik is your natural choice. That's why BCCI has named him the team's vice-captain. There's a lot of planning and, a lot of consideration that goes on before BCCI takes a call".

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL clash is going to be one of the biggest matches in IPL 2024 as Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians take on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Two players who have donned the role of Team India skippers -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli --will play as openers in today's game, adding another interesting element to a keenly awaited, high-voltage contest.

Virat Kohli, who has been the top scorer in the IPL 2024, is donning the prestigious Orange Cap. He is looking at another big milestone against Mumbai Indians as the star batter is just four sixes away from his 250 IPL maximums.

MI and RCB are in the 8th and 9th slot respectively in the points table.

