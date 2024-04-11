'Rohit Sharma is superb, but Hardik Pandya...': Sidhu's major prediction on India's captaincy ahead of MI vs RCB match
Ahead of the crucial MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu described Hardik Pandya as the 'future of Indian cricket team' and hailed Rohit as “poetry in motion”.
Hardik Pandya faced considerable backlash after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians. The criticism became shriller after the Mumbai Indians lost three consecutive matches in the IPL 2024. Ahead of the crucial MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu backed Hardik Pandya and called him the “future of the Indian cricket team."