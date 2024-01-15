'Rohit Sharma is the only failure': Murali Kartik on captain's duck in T20 matches against Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20: BCCI, selectors, and Indian fans were excited about the Afghanistan series as it marked the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were coming back to the shortest format of cricket after 14 months
India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20: The youngsters of Team India on Sunday displayed some exceptional cricketing skills to take ‘Men in Blue’ to their second victory against Afghanistan and clinch the series by 2-0. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube played a stunning innings to take the game home by 6 wickets. The only thing that sunk the hearts of Indian fans was Rohit Sharma's second consecutive dismissal on a duck. Former Indian player Murali Kartik said that the only failure in the Afghanistan T20 series so far has been skipper Rohit Sharma.