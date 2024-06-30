Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli, announces retirement from T20 internationals: ‘No better time to…’
Indian captain Rohit Sharma announces retirement from T20 international format after leading team to 2nd T20 World Cup trophy.
Following Virat Kohli's retirement announcement, India captain Rohit Sharma has also announced that he has retired from the T20 international format following the final match between India and South Africa. Rohit, who played 159 T20 internationals, ended his career on a high after leading his team to only their second T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday.