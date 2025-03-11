Rohit Sharma ’keeps options open’ for playing World Cup 2027: Here’s what he said

Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma has spoken about playing for the team during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027 amid rumours of retirement.

Rohit mentioned that he is looking for all possible options and cannot confirm to play in the upcoming World Cup.

“It's very hard to say that right now - but I am keeping all my options open. I want to see how well I'm playing - Right now, I'm playing really, really well, and I'm enjoying everything I'm doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice - I can't really say 2027, because it's too far, but I'm keeping all my options open,” Rohit said in an interview with ICC.

The Indian Cricket Team, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, won the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. He was named Player of the Match in the final on Sunday, March 9.

Rohit Sharma on retirement rumours During the press conference after the final match, the 37-year-old Indian Cricket Team captain addressed speculations about his retirement.

“No future plans. Jo ho raha hain, woh chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will keep continuing),” he said.

“I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward, please don't spread rumours,” Rohit added.

He further continued, "There is a lot of hunger even in guys who have played a lot of cricket and it rubs down on even the younger players. We have five to six players who are real stalwarts. It makes the job easier for all of us."

"As long as I'm enjoying the sport, I'm enjoying playing the game, doing what I'm doing for this team, I will continue to play," he said.