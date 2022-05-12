Rohit Sharma launches first personal NFT

“It is special for me to take a cause so close to my heart into newer mediums to raise awareness," said Sharma, who is managed by Reliance-owned RISE Worldwide. “We all need to work towards leaving a better world behind, and the NFT with FanCraze will give fans the opportunity to own unique artwork and spread the word around the ‘Rohit4Rhinos’ campaign," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}