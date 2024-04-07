Rohit Sharma becomes second batter in IPL to score 1,000 runs against Delhi Capitals during MI vs DC 2024 IPL match
Rohit Sharma is looking in dangerous form against Delhi Capitals, as he is slamming back-to-back sixes to complete 1,000 runs against Delhi. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma came out to open for Mumbai Indians after Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma is bouncing back from his golden duck against Rajasthan Royals and slammed massive boundaries against DC pacers.