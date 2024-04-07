Rohit Sharma is looking in dangerous form against Delhi Capitals, as he is slamming back-to-back sixes to complete 1,000 runs against Delhi. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma came out to open for Mumbai Indians after Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma is bouncing back from his golden duck against Rajasthan Royals and slammed massive boundaries against DC pacers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hitman Rohit Sharma is the second batter after Virat Kohli to score 1,000 runs against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is the second time Rohit Sharma has slammed 1,000 runs against one team as earlier he achieved a similar milestone against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit Sharma's 1,000 runs game in the 34th innings against Delhi Capitals and includes 6 half-centuries. His best score against DC is unbeaten 74 while the batter has played with a good strike rate of 131.14 against the Rishabh Pant-led team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI vs DC 2024 IPL match Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are going against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. The two teams are looking for some crucial wins as they are ranked at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table and the crisis is much deeper for Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the franchise and is facing intense criticism for the same.

Rishabh Pant won the crucial toss and chose to bowl first at the pitch of Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan came out to open for Mumbai Indians and fireworks are already visible on the ground as Rohit Sharma looks in terrific form.

Ahead of the MI vs DC match, Rohit Sharma also spoke about Mumbai Indians' annual ESA game during which 18,000 children will be present at the Wankhede Stadium, cheering for their favourite IPL players. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The story of each and every kid who will be there at the stadium is inspiring. They have a difficult life. Really impressed with the work being put in by Reliance Foundation and Mrs Ambani for giving the children what they need. I have been fortunate enough to hear some of these kids’ stories in the past and I know exactly what they have been through. Coming to the stadium and watching the game can bring a lot of smiles on their faces. It is our duty and responsibility that they go back home with happiness on their face," MI's former skipper Rohit Sharma said.

