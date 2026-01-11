Rohit Sharma left dumbstruck after Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj hype up ex-skipper's fielding skills; video goes viral

Rohit Sharma was left dumbstruck after fellow Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj hyped up his fielding skills during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. The incident occurred on the first ball of the 28th over of the New Zealand innings.

Shortly after both New Zealand openers - Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls - have departed, Daryl Mitchell drove Mohammed Siraj's length delivery towards mid-wicket only for Rohit to make a diving stop, amidst loud cheers. Both Siraj and Gill gave a high-five to Rohit.

The highlight of the whole incident was Rohit's priceless reaction, caught off-guard after being congratulated by his fellow teammates. While Rohit didn't utter a word, but his reaction with both hands wide open, that seemed to say: “What's the big deal guys? I am only 38 and fit enough!”

Meanwhile, in the same over, Siraj got better of Will Young, caught by KL Rahul behind the stumps. Earlier, before the start of the play, both Rohit and Virat Kohli were felicitated by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for their contributions to the game.