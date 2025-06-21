Rohit Sharma lifts lids on Ritika Sajdeh proposal story - India captain says ‘I went on my knees, it was quite romantic’

Rohit Sharma finally spilled the beans on his proposal to Ritika Sajdeh, almost a decade after their marriage. Having tied the knot with Ritika in 2015, the Indian captain is now a father of two - Samaira and Ahaan. The 37-year-old revealed the story in a show hosted former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra.

Rohit, who retired from Test cricket last month, recalled how he tricked Ritika on the pretext of having ice cream. Instead, Rohit drove her to a cricket ground where he grew up playing cricket.

“My proposal was quite romantic. I took her to the place where I started playing cricket. We were here only (somewhere along Marine Drive apparently). She had brought food from home. We ate it. So, I was just sitting. Then I told her let’s go out to eat ice cream, I’m bored," Rohit recalled on the YouTube show.

"Then we took the car out, we left. We left from Marine Drive, crossed Haji Ali, Worli. So, she asked where is the ice cream shop? She does not know anything after Bandra. I told her there's a good one in Borivali, where I live. You’ve never come, so let me show you.

"It was a ground and it was pitch dark and she didn’t realise it was a ground. Then I had already told my friend to set up something there at the ground and just be there to capture the moment. We parked the car. Then I went on my knees, in the middle of the pitch. Then, I proposed to her,” added Rohit with a beaming smile on his face.

