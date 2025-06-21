Subscribe

Rohit Sharma lifts lids on Ritika Sajdeh proposal story - India captain says ‘I went on my knees, it was quite romantic’

Rohit Sharma tied knot with Ritika Sajdeh in 2015. The couple has two children in Samaira and Ahaan. Recently, Rohit retired from Test cricket. He had already quit T20Is after India won the World Cup last year.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Jun 2025, 10:08 PM IST
Rohit Sharma (R) with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.
Rohit Sharma (R) with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.(Instagram)

Rohit Sharma finally spilled the beans on his proposal to Ritika Sajdeh, almost a decade after their marriage. Having tied the knot with Ritika in 2015, the Indian captain is now a father of two - Samaira and Ahaan. The 37-year-old revealed the story in a show hosted former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra.

Rohit, who retired from Test cricket last month, recalled how he tricked Ritika on the pretext of having ice cream. Instead, Rohit drove her to a cricket ground where he grew up playing cricket.

“My proposal was quite romantic. I took her to the place where I started playing cricket. We were here only (somewhere along Marine Drive apparently). She had brought food from home. We ate it. So, I was just sitting. Then I told her let’s go out to eat ice cream, I’m bored," Rohit recalled on the YouTube show.

"Then we took the car out, we left. We left from Marine Drive, crossed Haji Ali, Worli. So, she asked where is the ice cream shop? She does not know anything after Bandra. I told her there's a good one in Borivali, where I live. You’ve never come, so let me show you.

"It was a ground and it was pitch dark and she didn’t realise it was a ground. Then I had already told my friend to set up something there at the ground and just be there to capture the moment. We parked the car. Then I went on my knees, in the middle of the pitch. Then, I proposed to her,” added Rohit with a beaming smile on his face.

Vacation time for Rohit Sharma & family

While the Indian team is currently toiling hard against England in the first Test, Rohit has flown to Abu Dhabi for a vacation with family. In fact he also shared some pictures from their holiday. With the Indian captain retiring from T20Is and Tests, Rohit will next be seen in Indian colours most likely against Bangladesh in August.

 
