India and Sri Lanka set to face off in highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday. Rohit Sharma chasing records. Kusal Mendis in contention for highest run-scorer by a wicketkeeper.

India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) are poised to engage in a highly anticipated showdown in the Asia Cup 2023 final, scheduled for Sunday, September 17 at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

Both teams have displayed remarkable consistency throughout the 16th edition of this continental tournament and are primed to exhibit their top-notch performances in the championship clash, vying for the prestigious title.

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is chasing several milestones in the upcoming fixture. Sharma is set to break three records as he prepares to participate in his fifth Asia Cup final, a feat no other Indian player has accomplished thus far.

This achievement will place him ahead of the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin, MS Dhoni, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Sachin Tendulkar, all of whom have played in four finals each.

It is to be further noted that Rohit Sharma is just one half-century away from surpassing Arjuna Ranatunga's record for the most half-centuries as a captain in the ODI format of the Asia Cup. Sharma is also on the verge of becoming India's leading run-scorer in Asia Cup ODIs, requiring only 33 more runs to eclipse Sachin Tendulkar's current record.

Kusal Mendis has emerged as the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament, amassing an impressive 253 runs from five innings at an impressive average of 50.60 and a strike rate of 90.03.