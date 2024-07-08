Rohit Sharma loses blue tick on X, days after winning T20 World Cup; here's why

Rohit Sharma led the Indian cricket team on 29 June, which made history by winning the second T20 World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final at Barbados. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though over a week since Rohit Sharma and co ended the 11-year ICC trophy drought, Indians are still basking in the glory. On the day India lifted the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval in Barbados, Sharma planted the national flag on the ground and tasted the mud to remember the day forever.

Sharma has put his photo planting the Indian flag in Barbados and made his profile picture on microblogging site X.

However, this didn't go in Sharma's favour as he lost his verification badge, i.e., the blue tick. Reason being X's clause which states that 'subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, but if they do they’ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again'.

What Rohit said after winning the T20 World Cup: After beating South Africa in the T20 World Cup finals, Rohit – while speaking at the post-match presentation – credited the entire team for the victory.

He had said, as News18 quoted, "To be honest, we worked very hard as individuals and as a team, a lot has gone on behind the scenes for us to be here today and win this game. It is not what we did today, it is what we have been doing for the last 3-4 years. That's the result that has come for us today."

“We have played lots of high-pressure games in the past as well and have been on the wrong side as well. But the guys understand what needs to be done. Today was the perfect example of when the back is against the wall, what is required. We stuck together as a team," he added.

