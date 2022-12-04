Rohit Sharma loses cool as KL Rahul and Sundar commit fielding blunders: Watch

The below-average performance of the Indian cricket team continued as the team lost it's first One Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh in Dhaka by 1 wicket. The fans expressed disappointment over the performance of the Indian team and pointed out that it was not about losing, but the quality of skills presented by the team. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lost his cool several times in a match witnessing the poor fielding from Indian players.
The below-average performance of the Indian cricket team continued as the team lost it's first One Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh in Dhaka by 1 wicket. The fans expressed disappointment over the performance of the Indian team and pointed out that it was not about losing, but the quality of skills presented by the team. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lost his cool several times in a match witnessing the poor fielding from Indian players.
First, KL Rahul dropped Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 43rd over, and then Washington Sundar didn't even display any efforts to attempt a catch. Overall, it was these bits and pieces which provided a clear edge to the Bangladeshi team, who finally took away the game by 1 wicket.
First, KL Rahul dropped Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 43rd over, and then Washington Sundar didn't even display any efforts to attempt a catch. Overall, it was these bits and pieces which provided a clear edge to the Bangladeshi team, who finally took away the game by 1 wicket.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
After the match, skipper Rohit Sharma expressed that he expected a better performance out of team India, and the team could have played the final few overs well and taken all 10 wickets.
“It was a very close game. We did pretty well to come back into that position. We didn't bat well. 184 wasn't good enough, but we bowled pretty well and they held their nerve in the end. If you look back how we bowled right from ball one - of course, we would have loved to bowl better at the end - but we bowled pretty well for 40 overs and took wickets," he said.
Indian batting was seen struggling against Bangladesh bowlers with only KL Rahul, who was tried in the middle order today, playing an innings of 73 runs. Except for him, no other player could reach even 30, with Rohit Sharma making 27 runs and Virat Kohli dismissed on 9 runs.
Indian bowlers played better than expected and gave a tough time to Bangladesh. While chasing a target of a mere 187, the Bangladeshi players were losing fast wickets against Indian pacers. The game became tense in the 39th and 40th over when India took three back-to-back wickets, but a brilliant partnership by Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman took Bangladesh to victory.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.