India have been on a streak when it comes to tosses in ODIs, having lost 14 consecutive coin flips. This streak includes 11 losses under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and three under KL Rahul’s leadership. The continued misfortune at the toss has become a talking point on social media.

On March 4, Rohit lost the toss again, this time in the India vs. Australia semifinal in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat first. As soon as Rohit lost the toss again, memes and jokes started on social media.

The losing streak began in Ahmedabad in 2023 against Australia and continued through the South Africa tour, where India lost tosses in Johannesburg, Gqeberha and Paarl. In 2024, India played three ODIs in Colombo against Sri Lanka, and the toss results did not change as they lost all three.

As 2025 began, the pattern persisted. India lost tosses in Nagpur and Cuttack against England, followed by another loss in Ahmedabad. The struggles at the toss followed them to Dubai, where the Men in Blue lost three consecutive tosses against Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia.

The most recent toss loss in Dubai further extended this unwanted streak. While losing the toss does not directly determine the outcome of the match, it often influences strategy, especially in conditions where chasing or setting a target plays a crucial role.

What Rohit Sharma said after the toss Rohit said that he was ready to bat or bowl, and in such situations, losing the toss might actually help. According to him, the pitch conditions in Dubai have varied across their three matches, making it hard to predict how it will behave.