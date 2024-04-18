PBKS vs MI 2024 IPL: Much has been said about Rohit Sharma's captaincy after he was replaced as the Mumbai Indians skipper. While the new captain Hardik Pandya continues to face hostilities from the fans, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul heaped praises on Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Ahead of the PBKS vs MI 2024 match, KL Rahul said that the Indian skipper makes sure that every player understands his role and feels comfortable in the team.

“Rohit Sharma brings calmness in India's dressing room and that helps players a lot. He makes sure that players understand their role and have enough time to adjust. He just makes everyone feel comfortable in the team," KL Rahul said while speaking with India's legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

KL Rahul's remarks came months ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 where Rohit Sharma will be leading Team India hoping to clinch an ICC championship after more than 10 years.

Interestingly, KL Rahul's remarks came on the same day as Rohit Sharma expressed confidence in his captaincy skills in IPL and said he knows how to succeed in the cash-rich tournament. "The captain for the last 10 years was stagnant. The coaches have changed but the captain has been the same. I actually went in with some sort of thought process... The new people who come in (to the squad), I wanted to get them to (follow) my thought process because I know how IPL works and what it takes to be a successful team. It takes time to take everyone on board and make them do something which they are not used to," Rohit Sharma said.

PBKS vs MI 2024 IPL

Rohit Sharma was seen practicing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali ahead of the IPL 2024 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. The opener will be coming from a massive century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will look to provide another strong start to Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!