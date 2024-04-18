'Rohit Sharma makes everyone feel….': KL Rahul's BIG dressing room reveal ahead of PBKS vs MI 2024 IPL match
PBKS vs MI 2024 IPL: KL Rahul said that the Indian skipper makes sure that every player understands his role and feels comfortable in the team
PBKS vs MI 2024 IPL: Much has been said about Rohit Sharma's captaincy after he was replaced as the Mumbai Indians skipper. While the new captain Hardik Pandya continues to face hostilities from the fans, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul heaped praises on Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Ahead of the PBKS vs MI 2024 match, KL Rahul said that the Indian skipper makes sure that every player understands his role and feels comfortable in the team.