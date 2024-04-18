PBKS vs MI 2024 IPL: Rohit Sharma's affable self as a skipper is drawing praise even from rival camps. Despite being stripped of captaincy by the Mumbai Indians, a move which stirred a fan backlash, Sharma is being lauded by his India team mate K L Rahul, who leads the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul heaped praises on Sharma's captaincy ahead of the PBKS vs MI 2024 match later on Thursday, saying the Indian skipper makes sure every player understands his role and feels comfortable in the team.

“Rohit Sharma brings calmness in India's dressing room and that helps players a lot. He makes sure that players understand their role and have enough time to adjust. He just makes everyone feel comfortable in the team," KL Rahul said while speaking with Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KL Rahul's remarks came months ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, in which Rohit Sharma will be leading Team India, which is hoping to clinch an ICC championship after more than 10 years.

Interestingly, KL Rahul's remarks came on the same day as Rohit Sharma expressed confidence in his captaincy skills in IPL, and said he knows how to succeed in the cash-rich tournament. "The captain for the last 10 years was stagnant. The coaches have changed but the captain has been the same. I actually went in with some sort of thought process... The new people who come in (to the squad), I wanted to get them to (follow) my thought process because I know how IPL works and what it takes to be a successful team. It takes time to take everyone on board and make them do something, which they are not used to," Rohit Sharma said in the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

PBKS vs MI 2024 IPL Rohit Sharma was seen practicing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali, ahead of the IPL 2024 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. The MI opener, who scored a century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will look to provide another strong start to Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!