Rohit Sharma meets Devendra Fadnavis post Test retirement, Maharashtra CM wishes ‘continued success’ for India batter

India captain Rohit Sharma met Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's home recently, the pictures of which were shared by the Maharashtra Chief Minister on social media. Rohit, under whom India won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025, drew curtains to his Test career last week. The 38-year-old had already retired from T20Is last year.

Rohit's Test retirement came just before India's tour to England where they will play five Tests. Known as one of the best batters of this era, Rohit finished with 4301 Test runs in 68 Tests at an average of 40.57 and 12 Test centuries to his name.