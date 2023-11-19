After a perfect 10, India ended their winning streak in the ICC World Cup by losing the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Following the match, the players from the Indian side, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Siraj were seen in tears, while Virat Kohli seemed gloomy, hiding his face with a cap. As the clips went viral, netizens empathised with the players, ‘Can't see Rohit Sharma crying like this.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What people said: Lauding the performance, former batter VVS Laxman said, “Heartbreak for India but Rohit and his men must hold their heads high for a memorable run at the World Cup. One defeat does not define this team. Congrats to Australia for being crowned World Cup champions for a sixth time, and to Travis Head for a blistering century. Rohit will be bitterly disappointed now, but he should be proud of how he and the boys played throughout the last seven weeks."

India's thundering juggernaut came to a screeching halt in an anti-climactic finish as Australia denied a golden generation of Indian cricketers the silverware it so desperately craved by lifting an unprecedented sixth World Cup trophy, here Wednesday.

The Australians once again showed what meticulous planning and ruthless execution is all about, chasing 241 in just 43 overs with Travis Head (137 off 120 balls) once again proving to be India's nemesis.

Prior to the showdown, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had said that there is "nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent" and he kept his word.

There was pin-drop silence as Australia marched towards victory.

Many broken pieces of shattered hearts lay all around the gigantic Narendra Modi stadium, which was expected to become the new 'Theatre of Dreams' for a buoyant Indian cricket team.

