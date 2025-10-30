Rohit Sharma moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad? Mumbai Indians’ cryptic post leaves fans wondering

The Mumbai Indians have shared a cryptic post about Rohit Sharma. The five-time IPL champions’ Twitter (now X) post has sparked speculation.

Advertisement

“Sun will rise tomorrow again; that’s confirmed. But, at (k)night…mushkil hi nahi na-mumkin hai (it’s not only difficult, it’s impossible),” Mumbai posted while sharing Rohit Sharma’s smiling photo against the franchise logo.

Many social media users believe MI were addressing the rumour that Sharma was being traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders. They think Mumbai confirmed that Rohit would continue with the team.

Advertisement

Even after losing the captaincy to Hardik Pandya two years ago, Rohit has remained an integral part of the side. The confirmation clears all doubts about Sharma leaving the champion IPL franchise.

Rumours of Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai gained traction, especially after his close friend, Abhishek Nayar, became the KKR head coach. Nayar, a former Team India cricketer, has worked with several top cricketers. Except for Rohit, he has closely worked with KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and young star Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

However, some social media users wondered if Rohit Sharma was joining the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The use of “Sun” made them wonder.

“Sun will rise tomorrow: does it mean Rohit will go to the Sunrisers?” asked one social media user.

Advertisement

“Sun will rise. He'll join SRH,” came another humorous speculation.

“Where were these emotions when you kicked Rohit out of MI captaincy?” asked another.

“Once a Blue, always a Blue. No Knight can dim this Sun,” posted one fan.

Another suggested, “Give him the Captaincy as he's the only rightful heir to it since 2013.”

“Congratulations KKR fans. You won,” quipped another user.

Rohit Sharma ODI ranking It took Rohit Sharma over 18 years. But, he did it. The cricket legend reached the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings after playing international cricket for 18 years. Even his record-breaking five centuries in the 2019 World Cup did not earn him that position.

Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the oldest batter to hold the top rank in ODI cricket. Sachin achieved it in 2011 at 38 years and 73 days. Sharma did it at 38 years and 182 days.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old opener achieved this milestone after scoring an unbeaten 121 in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney. Sharma, along with Virat Kohli, guided India to a nine-wicket win.