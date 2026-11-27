Mumbai Indians have handed the captaincy back to Rohit Sharma for IPL 2027, the franchise's 20th season. It is a return to the man who built their success. Rohit has scored more runs, hit more sixes and won more titles for the franchise than anyone else, and his record explains why the franchise turned to him again after three years under Hardik Pandya.

"Rohit’s journey with Mumbai Indians has been a special one. Since joining the franchise in 2011, he has been at the heart of some of its greatest moments, leading MI to five IPL titles and helping shape the team’s winning culture. His leadership, belief in young talent and deep connection with the Paltan have made him an integral part of the Mumbai Indians story," Mumbai Indians stated in a release.

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What did Rohit Sharma say? Rohit Sharma responded in the same franchise statement, “Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve.”

“I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game,” he added.

How many runs has Rohit Sharma scored for Mumbai Indians? Rohit Sharma sits far clear as Mumbai Indians’ highest run-scorer. Since joining in 2011, he has accumulated 6,159 runs in 232 innings. Suryakumar Yadav is next on 3,973, with Kieron Pollard on 3,412.

He also owns the franchise record for scores of 50 or more, with 43 such innings (41 fifties and two hundreds). His highest score remains an unbeaten 109 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in May 2012.

How many sixes has Rohit Sharma hit for Mumbai Indians? No Mumbai Indians batter has cleared the boundary more often. Rohit Sharma has hit 272 sixes for the franchise, ahead of Pollard’s 223 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 157. He also holds the fours record with 565.

How successful was Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain? Rohit Sharma took over in 2013 and won the IPL in his first season in charge. He went on to lead the side to titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Alongside MS Dhoni, he is one of only two captains to win the IPL five times.

He captained Mumbai in 158 matches, recording 87 wins, 67 losses and four ties for a win percentage of 55.06. Sachin Tendulkar is second with 51 matches as captain, while Hardik Pandya led in 39.

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Why did Mumbai Indians bring Rohit Sharma back as captain? Mumbai Indians have not lifted the IPL trophy since 2020. Under Hardik Pandya, they finished ninth in 2024, reached the playoffs in 2025 and managed only four wins from 14 games in 2026. The franchise traded Hardik to Punjab Kings for left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh earlier this month, reopening the captaincy.

The announcement was released at 5:45 PM IST, a time linked to Rohit’s success as captain and his jersey number.