The Men in Blue will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York. Notably, India won their last match against Ireland at the same venue, while Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of USA.

Ahead of the clash with Pakistan, however, India skipper Rohit Sharma faced another injury scare when he was hit on the thumb during a practice session on Friday. According to a report by RevSportz, Rohit was batting in the nets against throwdown specialist Nuwan when the incident occurred and the Indian skipper also received immediate medical attention. The good news for Indian fans is that Rohit resumed training soon after being examined.

Notably, Rohit also faced the threat of injury in the match against Ireland, when the Indian opener was forced to leave the crease in agony after the ball took off and struck his shoulder. Rohit later said it was just a sore arm and not a serious injury.

In other related news, the ICC recently admitted to problems with the pitch at the Nassau County Stadium, but added that they were working hard with the ground crew to remedy the situation. The Men in Blue will play two more matches at the same venue, first against Pakistan on 9 June and then against USA on June 12.

In a statement about the New York pitch, ICC said, "T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted,"

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches," the top cricketing body added.

