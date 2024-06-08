Rohit Sharma not playing India vs Pakistan match on June 9? Injury scare for Indian captain ahead of T20 World Cup clash
Rohit Sharma faces injury scare ahead of India-Pakistan match. ICC admits pitch issues at Nassau County stadium. Men in Blue to play two more games at the same venue.
The Men in Blue will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York. Notably, India won their last match against Ireland at the same venue, while Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of USA.