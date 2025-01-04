Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah-Sam Konstas stand-off during IND vs AUS 5th Test: ‘Play cricket, don’t talk needlessly’

Sam Konstas has grabbed the headlines ever since his debut in Melbourne against India in the fourth Test. If his heated exchange with Virat Kohli following the latter's shoulder-barge on the youngster was the start, the Australian opener poked Jasprit Bumrah just before the final over of Day 1 of the fifth Test in Sydney.

Sensing it to be the last over of the day, Australia opener Usman Khawaja wanted to buy some time. Bumrah, unhappy with Khawaja's tactics, complained to the on-field umpire.

Reacting to Bumrah's complaints, Konstas engaged himself in an unnecessary exchange of words, which turned out to be crucial as the Indian pacer dismissed Khawaja two balls later.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who 'stood down' from the fifth Test owing poor form, issued a stern message to the Australians. “Hamare ladke shaant hain, ab koi faaltu ki ungli karega toh hum shaant thodi rahenge. Cricket khelo bas, faaltu ka bol Bachchan kaaye ko karna (Our boys are calm, but if someone tries to poke us without a reason, we will not be quiet. Play cricket, don't talk needlessly),” Rohit said while speaking to the official broadcaster when asked about the incident.

I stood down: Rohit Sharma The Indian skipper also quashed his retirement rumours and said he 'stood down' from the ongoing Sydney Test on account of poor form.

"I have not retired. I stood down, that is what I would say. Basically the chat that I had with the coach and the selector was very simple. That I am not able to score runs, there is no form, it is an important match and we need a player with form. As it is, in our batting, the form of the boys is not that good," Rohit told Star Sports.

"So you cannot carry a lot of out of form players in the team. This simple thing was going on in my mind. I am not going anywhere. That is why I wanted to tell the coach and the selector that this is what is going on in my mind," he added.