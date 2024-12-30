Rohit Sharma on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s controversial DRS dismissal: ’Don’t know how umpires want to use technology’

India captain Rohit Sharma took a sly dig at the umpires after Yashasvi Jaiswal was given controversially out on the final day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday. Jaiswal was batting on 84 at that point. Following his dismissal, the Indian batting crumbled to be eventually all out for 155, thus helping Australia to win the game by 184 runs and take a 2-1 series lead.

Trying to pull a Pat Cummins delivery that was going down the leg side, it seemed Jaiswal had made contact with the ball in naked eye. The Australians appealed but on-field umpire Joel Wilson remained unmoved. Cummins went upstairs for a Decision Review System (DRS).

Advertisement

Although the TV replays showed there was a deflection on the line of the ball when it passed Jaiswal's bat, there was no spike on the snicko metre, thus making the dismissal debatable. Third umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat of Bangladesh ruled Jaiswal out.

Advertisement

Jaiswal looked unhappy with the decision as he had a word with the umpire and before making his way out. Rohit admitted that with naked eye it seemed Jaiswal made contact but sounded clueless on the umpires.

What did Rohit Sharma say? “I don't know what to make of (that decision) because the technology didn't show anything but with naked eye it seem that he did touch something. I don't know how the umpires want to use the technology,” said the Indian captain in the post-match press conference.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old admitted India have been unfortunate. “But in all fairness I think he did touch the ball. It's about the technology which we all know is not 100 per cent. We don't want to really look too much into that. More often than not we are the ones falling on the wrong side of it. I feel we have been a little unfortunate,” he added.

Meanwhile, with the loss, India suffered huge setback in the race for World Test Championship (WTC) final. The visitors need win the fifth and final Test in Sydney in New Year and hope Sri Lanka beat Australia 2-0 for a passage to the WTC final.