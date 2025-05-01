Rohit Sharma opens up on slump in form: India captain says ’I won’t change my game, I will play like this only’

India captain Rohit Sharma is in no mood to change his batting approach after repeated failures in recent times, categorically stating “I won't change my game, I will play like this only.” The Indian opener has been under severe criticism over his lack of form for in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit's lean patch with the bat started last year in the Test series against New Zealand which continued in the Australian tour. He returned to form with a hundred against England in the ODI series earlier this year, before leading the Men in Blue to Champions Trophy triumph.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup uses Lionel Messi to wish Rohit Sharma Happy Birthday

However, his slump in form once against came to fore in IPL 2025 with just 82 runs in his first six matches for Mumbai Indians. Taking about the same, the five-time IPL-winning captain explained there's always a disappointment when one doesn't score runs but it won't make him change his approach.

“There is always a disappointment when you don't make runs. But the plan that I make before going onto the field and the way I want to play, I don't want to lose my game (playing approach),” Rohit said in an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar on the latter's YouTube channel.

Known to be one of hard-hitters of the ball, Rohit has the record for highest individual ODI score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2017. In fact, the India opener also holds the record of scoring five hundreds in a single edition of a ODI World Cup.

If I start doubting myself, then it becomes difficult According to Rohit, loss in form is when one doesn't middle the ball well. "I know its risky, but that doesn't mean I am not thinking about how I can improve my game. During the gaps between matches, I always try to rectify those mistakes. I take chances in the first six overs and I know what I need to do after that.

"Initially, I like taking chances, that's my game for the past few years. I know the success rate is not that I would have expected but I am not to worried about that. If I start doubting myself, then it becomes difficult.

Also Read | Mayank Yadav stalls Rohit Sharma’s impressive form on IPL 2025 return

“I know what I am trying to do, the ball is hitting the bat really well, but not for a longer period of time. When you are out of form, you won't time the ball so good, your footwork doesn't come good.

"The team have shown confidence in me, I am confident too. As long as both these things are in place, that's all which matters. I won't change my game, I will play like this only,” he elaborated.