Rohit Sharma opens up on T20 retirement: 'Don't think I am completely out of…'

  • Rohit Sharma opened up on his retirement from T20 cricket stating that he still feels like being rested from the India squad. The Indian skipper stated that he isn't completely out of the format yet.

Livemint
Updated2 Aug 2024, 07:12 AM IST
India's captain Rohit Sharma speaks during a press conference at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on August 1, 2024, on the eve of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
India’s captain Rohit Sharma speaks during a press conference at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on August 1, 2024, on the eve of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)

In a shock announcement following their T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, India captain Rohit Sharma said he was bidding farewell to cricket's shortest format. However, it seems that the retirement announcement came as a shock to the Indian captain as it did to everyone else, and Rohit opened up about the matter in a recent interaction.

 

In a video posted by the ICC on Instagram, Rohit said that he feels the same way he used to after being rested from the T20 format and there is a feeling that when a big tournament comes around, he has to get himself ready again.

"I played the (T20) format, loved playing that format. I did what I had to do and now I am pretty happy, looking forward to ODI and Test format. I felt like I've been rested from T20I's like it used to happen in the past and there will be a big tournament coming up and then we have to get ready for T20I's again. I still feel like it is like that so I don't think I am completely out of the format." Rohit said in the video.

 

Notably, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had been rested from T20 cricket following India's unsuccessful campaign for the 2022 T20 World Cup, and the reins of the team had been handed to Hardik Pandya. However, just before the World Cup, Rohit and Kohli were recalled and it was officially announced that Rohit would take charge of the team at the marquee event. The 37-year-old led the team brilliantly, helping them lift the ICC trophy for the first time in 11 years.

Meanwhile, Rohit will next be seen captaining the side in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting today. The Indian skipper also spoke about the challenge of facing Sri Lanka on their home ground and his expectations for the upcoming series.

 

"You get asked a lot whether this series is a preparation for the World Cup, or is this a preparation for the Champions Trophy. It's not a practice ground - it's still an international game. We will keep in our minds what we want to achieve, but this is by no means preparation or practice or anything like that. We want to come here and play good cricket and get something out of the series," Rohit said at a recent press conference.

 

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Cricket News

