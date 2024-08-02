Rohit Sharma opens up on T20 retirement: ‘Don’t think I am completely out of…’

In a shock announcement following their T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, India captain Rohit Sharma said he was bidding farewell to cricket's shortest format. However, it seems that the retirement announcement came as a shock to the Indian captain as it did to everyone else, and Rohit opened up about the matter in a recent interaction.

In a video posted by the ICC on Instagram, Rohit said that he feels the same way he used to after being rested from the T20 format and there is a feeling that when a big tournament comes around, he has to get himself ready again.

"I played the (T20) format, loved playing that format. I did what I had to do and now I am pretty happy, looking forward to ODI and Test format. I felt like I've been rested from T20I's like it used to happen in the past and there will be a big tournament coming up and then we have to get ready for T20I's again. I still feel like it is like that so I don't think I am completely out of the format." Rohit said in the video.

Notably, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had been rested from T20 cricket following India's unsuccessful campaign for the 2022 T20 World Cup, and the reins of the team had been handed to Hardik Pandya. However, just before the World Cup, Rohit and Kohli were recalled and it was officially announced that Rohit would take charge of the team at the marquee event. The 37-year-old led the team brilliantly, helping them lift the ICC trophy for the first time in 11 years.

Meanwhile, Rohit will next be seen captaining the side in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting today. The Indian skipper also spoke about the challenge of facing Sri Lanka on their home ground and his expectations for the upcoming series.

