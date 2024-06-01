Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 15:58:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.15 1.80%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,119.65 0.43%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.15 0.50%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.90 -0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.85 1.07%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Rohit Sharma opens up on USA's weather ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, says this...
BackBack

Rohit Sharma opens up on USA's weather ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, says this...

Saurav Mukherjee

India will play with Ireland on 5 June at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, followed by another league match with Pakistan on 5 June.

Rohit Sharma promoting Oakley eyewear. (Oakley eyewear)Premium
Rohit Sharma promoting Oakley eyewear. (Oakley eyewear)

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is in the USA and will play with Ireland on 5 June at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, followed by another league match with Pakistan on 5 June.

With the first ICC tournament being held in the USA, along with the co-host West Indies, even experts are confused about how the pitches, grounds, and weather conditions will behave.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024: Top 10 squads, India vs Pakistan match details and more

The Indian skipper spoke exclusively with Livemint, before leaving to the USA, regarding his expectations from weather.

On being asked about the specific preparations, Rohit Sharma had said, "We are expecting the weather to be on the warmer side with a lot of sunshine, and having played in the USA previously, we do have plans and preparations in place on how to tackle the change in climate and weather with regards to our team’s performance. We have a balanced squad that can step up at any of the challenges we are expected to come up against."

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule: Check dates, venues, timing, livestreaming details and more

Meanwhile before leaving for the USA, Rohit also extended his partnership to continue as brand ambassador with sports performance eyewear Oakley.

On being asked, what matters most for him sports performance eyewear, Rohit replied that 'comfort is the most important factor' for him.

On the other side, Oakley's brand manager Sahil Jindial opined that Rohit Sharma is an inspiration to the younger generation and this would help their brand grow.

ALSO READ: India favourites to win T20 World Cup 2024? Eoin Morgan says Rohit Sharma's team ‘can beat anybody’

Oakley that also has tie-ups with Kylian Mbappe from soccer, Dylan Frittelli from golf and Mark Cavendish from cycling, mulls to expand its presence in India.

Here is a look at Indian squads for T20 WC 2024:

India cricket team: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Jun 2024, 11:18 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue