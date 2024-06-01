Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is in the USA and will play with Ireland on 5 June at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, followed by another league match with Pakistan on 5 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the first ICC tournament being held in the USA, along with the co-host West Indies, even experts are confused about how the pitches, grounds, and weather conditions will behave.

The Indian skipper spoke exclusively with Livemint, before leaving to the USA, regarding his expectations from weather.

On being asked about the specific preparations, Rohit Sharma had said, "We are expecting the weather to be on the warmer side with a lot of sunshine, and having played in the USA previously, we do have plans and preparations in place on how to tackle the change in climate and weather with regards to our team’s performance. We have a balanced squad that can step up at any of the challenges we are expected to come up against."

Meanwhile before leaving for the USA, Rohit also extended his partnership to continue as brand ambassador with sports performance eyewear Oakley.

On being asked, what matters most for him sports performance eyewear, Rohit replied that 'comfort is the most important factor' for him.

On the other side, Oakley's brand manager Sahil Jindial opined that Rohit Sharma is an inspiration to the younger generation and this would help their brand grow.

Oakley that also has tie-ups with Kylian Mbappe from soccer, Dylan Frittelli from golf and Mark Cavendish from cycling, mulls to expand its presence in India.

Here is a look at Indian squads for T20 WC 2024: India cricket team: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

