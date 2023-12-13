Team India skipper Rohit Sharma finally opened up about his feelings over the recent defeat in the ICC World Cup 2023 finals against Australia. Rohit Sharma was last seen with a teary eye leaving the ground of Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He addressed the post-match presentation ceremony but didn't reveal his feelings much.

In a video released on Team Ro's Instagram handle, Rohit Sharma expressed a range of emotions and thanked the public for their support. The video comes amid continued suspense over Rohit Sharma's future as the Indian skipper. The reports claim that the BCCI has asked him to lead Team India in the T20 World Cup next year, but Rohit Sharma is yet to reveal his intentions.

"I had no idea how to come back from this. The first few days, I didn't know what to do. After the final, it was very hard to get back and start moving on, which is why I decided that I needed to get my mind out of this. But then, wherever I was, I realized that people were coming up to me and they were appreciating everyone's effort, and how well we played. I feel for all of them. They all, along with us, were dreaming of lifting that World Cup, us," Rohit said in a video posted on Team Ro's Instagram handle.

“Everywhere we went during this entire campaign, there was so much support from everyone who came to the stadium first and people who were watching it from home as well. I want to appreciate what the people have done for us, in that one and half month period. But again, if I think more and more about that I feel quite disappointed that we were not able to go all the way."

‘How we played was simply outstanding’

Rohit Sharma mentioned that Team India did everything they could and also accepted the mistakes made during the tournament. The Indian skipper expressed that he is proud of his team as they were simply outstanding. "I thought we did everything we could from our side. If someone asks me, what went wrong… because we won ten games, and in those ten games, yes, we made mistakes, but that mistake happens in every game that you play. You cannot have a perfect game. You can have a near-perfect game. But you cannot have a perfect game," Rohit said.

"If I look on the other side of it, I'm really proud of the team as well. Because how we played was simply outstanding. You don't get to perform like that every World Cup. And I am pretty sure I am, at least, how we played up until that final, it would have given people a lot of joy, a lot of pride watching the team play."

While sharing the love he received from people after the defeat in World Cup finals, Rohit Sharma said that helped him and his team members heal. "For me to see, you know, people coming up to me, telling me that they were proud of the team, you know made me feel good. Along with them, I was healing as well. I felt, okay these are the kind of things you want to hear," added Rohit.

50-over World Cup: ‘The ultimate prize’

Rohit Sharma said that the 50-over World Cup is the ultimate prize and the team worked for years preparing for the ICC World Cup 2023.

"People, when they understand what the player must be going through and when they know this kind of things and not to bring out that frustration, that anger, it means a lot for us, me definitely it meant a lot because there was no anger, it was just pure love from people that I met and it was wonderful to see that. So it gives you motivation to get back and start working again and look for another ultimate prize."

"I've always grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. To me, that was the ultimate prize, the 50-over World Cup. We've worked all these years, for that World Cup. And it is disappointing, right? If you don't get through it, don't get what you want, what you've been looking for all this while, what you were dreaming of. You get disappointed. You get frustrated as well at times," he said.

