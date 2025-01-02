Amid the speculation over the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the fifth and final Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground being discussed, reports arrived that Rohit has spoken to India head coach Gautam Gambhir and the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar about his decision to 'opt out' from the BGT decider Test.

According to a report by the Indian Express, now with Rohit opting out, India is most likely to be captained by Jasprit Bumrah who led India to a dominating 295-run win in Perth in November 2024.

Hours ago, speculations were ripe that India's vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, who has had a phenomenal Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, may lead the Team India if Rohit Sharma decides is 'rested' or 'opts out' from Sydney Test.

Looking at some stats, Rohit Sharma has struggled massively in the ongoing five-match Test series and scored 31 runs in three matches. He missed the Perth Test, since he decided to stay back with his family following the birth of his second child.

Meanwhile, Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the series so far, with 30 scalps in four matches at an average of 12.83 and three five-wicket hauls in his name.

The year 2024 had been a roller-coaster ride for Rohit. He drew the Test series in South Africa and beat England 4-1 while scoring two centuries. But his batting form declined, and he scored 91 runs in three Tests against New Zealand. In the ongoing BGT 2024-25, Rohit scored 31 runs from 3 Tests, with scores of 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9 -- the worst by a visiting batter Down Under.

Last WTC cycle for Rohit? Looking at the present scenario, if Rohit doesn't doesn't turn up on for the Sydney Test, it could be his last World Test Championship cycle as he may not continue in Tests.