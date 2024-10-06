Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni? Watch Shivam Dube’s reply on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma show

The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show is out and the latest episode features Team India players including Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

During the show, Shivam Dube was put in a tight spot as host Kapil Sharma asked him who his favorite captain was: MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma.

Watch Dube's reaction to Kapil's question Kapil Sharma asked, “You play for two teams, you played under Dhoni's captaincy in the IPL while you have also played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Which captain do you like the most?”

On this Dube smartly replied, “When I am playing for Chennai, MS Dhoni is the best, when I am playing for India, Rohit Sharma is the best.”

Impressing his teammates with his response, Sharma joked and said that he might have rehearsed his answers days in advance before appearing on the show.

Shivam Dube out of India vs Bangladesh T20I series Shivam Dube was ruled out of the India vs Bangladesh T20I series owing to a back injury. In a statement, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named young Tilak Varma as his replacement. "All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury. The Senior Selection Committee has named Tilak Varma as Shivam's replacement. Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning," BCCI said in a statement.

India vs Bangladesh T20I series The three-match T20I series is set to kick off today i.e. October 6 in Gwalior, with the first match. The subsequent games are scheduled for October 9 in Delhi and October 12 in Hyderabad. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Sanju Samson along with Abhishek Sharma are named as opners.